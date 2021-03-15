Phoenix and Memphis meet in conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (17-18, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-12, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Suns -7; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference play.

The Suns are 16-7 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 14-6 against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are 8-12 in Western Conference play. Memphis is 13-7 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 128-97 in the last meeting on Feb. 20. Booker led Phoenix with 23 points, and Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.8 points. Jae Crowder is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.8 assists while scoring 19.8 points per game. Brandon Clarke is shooting 51.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.3% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 113 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).