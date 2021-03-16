Stars host the Lightning following shootout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (19-6-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-9-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Stars beat Columbus 2-1 in a shootout.

The Stars are 9-9-6 in division matchups. Dallas is last in the NHL shooting 28.8 shots per game.

The Lightning are 19-6-2 against division opponents. Tampa Bay has scored 98 goals and leads the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 13.

In their last matchup on March 2, Tampa Bay won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-nine in 24 games this season. Jason Robertson has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jan Rutta leads the Lightning with a plus-10 in 25 games this season. Ondrej Palat has eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Mark Pysyk: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).