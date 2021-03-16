Beal and the Wizards take on the Kings

Sacramento Kings (15-24, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards play the Sacramento Kings. Beal is first in the NBA averaging 32.3 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 7-13 at home. Washington is 4-10 against opponents below .500.

The Kings are 6-12 on the road. Sacramento averages 42.8 rebounds per game and is 5-14 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Wizards and Kings square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 10.1 assists and scores 21.2 points per game. Robin Lopez is shooting 57.9% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings scoring 23.6 points and grabbing 3.4 rebounds. Richaun Holmes is shooting 67.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 115 points, 39.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points on 49.1% shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 117.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Robert Woodard II: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hand), Hassan Whiteside: out (health and safety protocols).