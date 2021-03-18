Member of Kelowna Rockets team cohort tests positive for COVID-19

CALGARY - A member of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets "team cohort" has tested positive for COVID-19.

The WHL made the announcement Thursday, adding that the positive test result was discovered during the initial return-to-play testing phase.

The WHL says one other member of the team cohort has been in close contact, leaving both individuals having to enter into self-isolation. The league did not disclose names.

Because the positive test came in the initial return-to-play testing phase, other members of the team cohort are permitted to continue on the original timeline associated with their return to play, and that no games involving the Rockets are required to be rescheduled.

The B.C. Provincial Health Office granted approval for the WHL to play in bubble environments in Kamloops and Kelowna this season on March 2, with the B.C. Division beginning play March 26.

The 22-team WHL is attempting to play a 24-game season for the 2020-21 campaign after being halted by the pandemic.

The Central Division, consisting of five Alberta-based teams, was first to return to action on Feb. 27.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.