Phoenix hosts Minnesota following Edwards’ 42-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-31, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-13, third in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Suns -11; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the Phoenix Suns after Anthony Edwards scored 42 points in the Timberwolves' 123-119 victory over the Suns.

The Suns are 17-8 in conference matchups. Phoenix has a 26-12 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Timberwolves have gone 7-17 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 6.6.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 15.9 points and 8.7 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 28.2 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 119 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 46.4% shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 116.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points on 50.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: out (toe), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).