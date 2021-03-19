Sports

US men’s soccer to play friendly at Switzerland on May 30

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

The United States men’s soccer team will play a friendly against Switzerland on May 30 at St. Gallen ahead of the Americans’ CONCACAF Nations League semifinal match against Honduras.

The 22nd-ranked U.S. team expects to have a relatively full-strength roster for the match, which follows the end of the European club seasons.

The game against Honduras, postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be June 3 at a U.S. site to be announced. The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica in the final, probably on June 6. Another friendly is possible for June 9.

The U.S. plays Jamaica in a friendly next Thursday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and is at Northern Ireland on March 28.

Switzerland is preparing for the European Championship, where it opens against Wales on June 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan, plays Italy four days later in Rome and closes the group stage against Turkey on June 20, also in Rome.

  Comments  

Sports

Morehead St seeks another NCAA upset after 10-year absence

March 19, 2021 12:30 AM

Sports

Leonard leads Los Angeles into matchup with Charlotte

March 19, 2021 12:24 AM

Sports

Orlando hosts Brooklyn after Harden’s 40-point game

March 19, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Lakers face the Hawks on 4-game win streak

March 19, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Phoenix hosts Minnesota following Edwards’ 42-point performance

March 19, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Powell leads Toronto against Utah after 43-point game

March 19, 2021 12:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service