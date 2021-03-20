Oral Roberts faces Florida in Second Round

No. 15 seed Oral Roberts (17-10) vs. No. 7 seed Florida (15-9)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts and Florida will meet in a NCAA second round matchup. Florida earned a 75-70 overtime win over Virginia Tech in its most recent game, while Oral Roberts won 75-72 in overtime against Ohio State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Florida's Tre Mann has averaged 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Colin Castleton has put up 11.8 points, six rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Golden Eagles, Max Abmas has averaged 24.4 points while Kevin Obanor has put up 18.6 points and 9.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has accounted for 52 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. Abmas has 23 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 15-4 when it scores at least 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gators. Florida has 31 assists on 71 field goals (43.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Oral Roberts has assists on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Oral Roberts offense has turned the ball over on 15.5 percent of its possessions, the 15th-best mark in Division I. 21.2 percent of all Florida possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Gators are ranked 289th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25