WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division
Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Edmonton at Red Deer
Portland at Seattle
Lethbridge at Calgary
Spokane at Everett
At Regina
Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 1
Brandon vs. Regina
Friday's results
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 0
Lethbridge 3 Calgary 1
Seattle 4 Spokane 3 (SO)
At Regina
Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 1
Sunday's games
Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.
Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.
Monday's games
At Regina
Swift Current vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Brandon, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 23
At Regina
Regina vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
