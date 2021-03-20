Derick Brassard has hat trick, Coyotes beat Ducks 5-1

Arizona Coyotes' Derick Brassard, center, celebrates his hat trick with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

Derick Brassard completed a hat trick early in the second period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game. Antti Raanta made 27 saves, allowing only Adam Henrique's late goal.

Ryan Miller was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the first period for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz made 12 saves in relief. Anaheim has lost five of six, with the victory coming in overtime Thursday night against Arizona.

Brassard completed his first regular-season hat trick with a slap shot from the left dot 36 seconds into the second period to put Arizona up 4-0. Brassard came into the night having played the second-most games by an active player without a hat trick, trailing only Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula at 1,038 games, but Brassard erased that distinction in his 883rd contest.

Coyotes coach Rick Rick Tocchet shuffled three of his lines and two defensive pairings in hopes of creating a spark, but it was the groups that stayed intact that gave them a lead 2:53 into the game when Brassard redirected Chychrun’s shot past Miller.

Chychrun made it 2-0 at 5:35 on a shot from the point, continuing his breakout season as he ranks fourth among defenseman with eight goals. It was Chychrun’s fifth multipoint game.

Brassard completed the strong opening period by tipping Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s pass to the slot in for the 3-0 lead at 15:22. The power-play goal to end an 0-for-18 drought was Arizona’s first in six games.

Phil Kessel had the secondary assist to reach 500 in his career.

Keller extended the lead to 5-0 at 12:17 of the third period, but Henrique scored at 14:27 to deny Raanta his 14th career shutout.

GOOD COMPANY

Chychrun picked up his 100th career point with the assist on the opening goal, the second-youngest Coyotes defenseman to reach the century mark behind only Ekman-Larsson. Chychrun is the fourth defenseman from the 2016 draft class to reach 100 points, joining Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev, Boston’s Charlie McAvoy and Colorado’s Samuel Girard.

NOT AT HOME

The Ducks have yet to win consecutive home games this season. Anaheim has allowed at least four goals and been held to one goal or fewer in six of its past 15 home games.

UP NEXT

