Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (9-17-6, eighth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (18-10-1, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Anaheim looking to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 18-10-1 against West Division opponents. Minnesota averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Jordan Greenway leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Ducks are 9-17-6 against West Division teams. Anaheim is last in the league averaging only 3.6 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads them with 15 total assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Minnesota won 5-1. Kevin Fiala scored a team-high two goals for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Foligno leads the Wild with a plus-13 in 23 games this season. Mats Zuccarello has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Rakell has 21 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 15 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .856 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Mathew Dumba: day to day (lower body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (leg).

Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (lower body).