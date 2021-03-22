Jokic and the Nuggets face the Magic

Denver Nuggets (25-17, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Orlando Magic. Jokic currently ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Magic are 9-13 on their home court. Orlando is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Nuggets are 13-8 on the road. Denver has a 16-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Magic. Michael Carter-Williams is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Jokic has shot 56.9% and is averaging 27.1 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 20.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.4 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.0% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (hamstring/toe).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor), Monte Morris: day to day (quad).