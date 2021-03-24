Washington hosts division rival New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (12-14-4, seventh in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-7-4, second in the East Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Washington for a East Division matchup.

The Capitals are 20-7-4 against the rest of their division. Washington is 10th in the Nhl averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 0.7.

The Devils are 12-14-4 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has surrendered 26 power-play goals, killing 70.8% of opponent chances.

Washington took down New Jersey 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on March 9. Jakub Vrana scored two goals for the Capitals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zdeno Chara leads the Capitals with a plus-13 in 31 games this season. Backstrom has 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with nine goals and has 13 points. Janne Kuokkanen has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (lower body).

Devils: None listed.