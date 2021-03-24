Fox, Haliburton lift Kings past Hawks 110-108

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket after guard Cory Joseph (9) stole the ball from the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua) AP

De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points, Tyrese Haliburton made a pair of free throws with 36.6 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-108 on Wednesday night.

Haliburton finished with 17 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield scored 14 and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Clint Capella had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost back-to-back games after winning their first eight under interim coach Nate McMillan.

Fox shot 13 of 20 and rattled Atlanta’s defense all night. He had 15 points in the first quarter, scored against a trio of Atlanta defenders inside the key with an up-and-under move in the third, then later added a turnaround 19-footer as the shot clock expired.

It’s the 10th 30-point game for Fox this season.

As good as Fox was, Haliburton made the difference down the stretch.

The 12th overall pick in the draft, Haliburton had a four-point play with 4:58 remaining then added a 10-foot turnaround jumper. After Young’s 3-pointer tied the score at 108, Haliburton was fouled driving toward the basket and made both free throws.

Young and Hield exchanged misses before Danilo Gallinari’s shot at the buzzer hit the side of the rim.

Fox made eight of his first 11 shots to keep Sacramento in front for most of the first half before Atlanta closed the second quarter on a 10-3 run. John Collins’ alley-oop dunk on a pass from Young capped the run and tied it at 57.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points in his first game back at Golden 1 Center. Bogdanovic spent his first three seasons in Sacramento before signing with the Hawks in the offseason. ... Rajon Rondo was held out because of right adductor soreness.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (broken bone in left hand) sat out a fifth consecutive game. ... Chimezie Metu had seven points in his first action after missing 16 games with a fractured right wrist. ... Cory Joseph played in his 310th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Golden State on Saturday in San Francisco.

Kings: Face the Warriors on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center. Golden State beat Sacramento 137-106 in January.