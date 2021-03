Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Devils 4-0

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves and the Washington Capitals rode their best players to a 4-0 victory Friday night and two-game sweep of the New Jersey Devils.

Ovechkin has scored 10 times in his past 10 games and has a team-best 17 goals this season. He’s eight shy of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL’s career goal list after scoring his 722nd and 723rd and is tied for sixth in the league after putting up just seven in his first 19 games.et and how many goals he’s able to score.”

Nicklas Backstrom and Conor Sheary also scored.

With Ovechkin rolling, the Capitals have won nine of their past 10 games and are back atop the East Division. They’re tied at 48 points with former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders but hold the tiebreaker having played one fewer game.

COYOTES 5, SHARKS 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored twice to help Arizona beat San Jose.

Nick Schmaltz, Dryden Hunt and Phil Kessel also scored for Arizona, and Adin Hill stopped 20 shots. The win moved the Coyotes within two points of St. Louis for fourth place in the West Division.

Tomas Hertl and Patrick Marleau scored for San Jose. Marleau’s goal was the 564th of his career, tying him with Mats Sundin and Joe Nieuwendyk for 23rd in NHL history. Martin Jones stopped 23 shots,

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Glendale.

DUCKS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — John Gibson made 33 saves in his first game back after missing five with a lower-body injury and Anaheim beat St. Louis.

Sam Steel and Max Jones scored and Derek Grant and Richard Rakell added empty-netters to help the Ducks win for the second time in nine games.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. The Blues have loss three straight and six in a row at home.

The teams will meet again Sunday.

JETS 3, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg held on to beat Calgary in the first of three straight games between the teams.

Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots to win in his league-leading 27th start of the season.

Milan Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk scored in a fourth straight loss for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom finished with 26 saves.

The Flames have totaled four goals in their last four games. Calgary is 4-5-0 since Darryl Sutter took over as head coach March 8.

The teams will meet again in Calgary on Saturday and Monday nights. Winnipeg leads the season series 4-1-1.