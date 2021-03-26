LeBlanc added to big league roster by Orioles; Davis on IL

Left-hander Wade LeBlanc was added to the Baltimore Orioles' roster Friday when he agreed to a one-year contract, a day after he was released from a minor league deal.

The 36-year-old has a 2.25 ERA in three spring training appearances, striking out seven and walking five in eight innings.

LeBlanc's minor league deal specified the Orioles had until March 23 to release him, or if requested, put him on the roster within 48 hours. His agreement called for a salary of $700,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

A 12-year major league veteran, LeBlanc is 46-47 with a 4.55 ERA for San Diego (2008-11), Miami (2012-13), Houston (2013), the Los Angeles Angels (2014), the New York Yankees (2014), Seattle (2016, 2018-19), Pittsburgh (2016-17) and Baltimore (2020).

Baltimore cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by placing first baseman Chris Davis on the 60-day injured list because of a lower back sprain.

The Orioles optioned left-hander Keegan Akin, infielder/outfielder Jahmai Jones and infielder Richie Martin to Triple-A Norfolk, and they reassigned left-hander Fernando Abad and infielder/outfielder Chris Shaw to their Twin Lakes training camp.