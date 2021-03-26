Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Friday's results
Saskatoon 7 Regina 3
Seattle 5 Spokane 0
Everett 2 Portland 1 (OT)
Edmonton 4 Calgary 3
Medicine Hat 3 Lethbridge 0
Kamloops 7 Vancouver 3
Kelowna 5 Victoria 0
At Regina
Swift Current 7 Winnipeg 4
Thursday's results
At Regina
Regina 5 Prince Albert 3
Brandon 4 Winnipeg 3
Saturday's games
Edmonton at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Calgary at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Brandon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 6:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.
