Sports

Osaka makes 4th round in Miami for 1st time with walkover

By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Marta Lavandier AP
MIAMI

Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career Sunday when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.

Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. But in Miami, where she is making her fifth appearance, she has previously made early exits.

Among the matches scheduled for later Sunday were No. 4-seeded Sofia Kenin against No. 27 Ons Jabeur, and No. 6 Karolina Pliskova against No. 29 Jessica Pegula. In men's play, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was to take on Alexei Popyrin.

  Comments  

Sports

‘92 Heisman winner Ward named trustee for Florida college

March 28, 2021 7:56 AM

Sports

Michigan women’s team makes emergency landing in Indiana

March 28, 2021 7:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service