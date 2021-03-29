New Jersey visits Boston after shutout victory

New Jersey Devils (13-16-4, seventh in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (17-9-5, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits Boston after the Devils shut out Boston 1-0. Mackenzie Blackwood earned the victory in the net for New Jersey after collecting 40 saves.

The Bruins are 17-9-5 against division opponents. Boston averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Devils are 13-16-4 against division opponents. New Jersey has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 73.2% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 34 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 22 assists. David Pastrnak has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with 10 goals and has 14 points. Kyle Palmieri has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brad Marchand: day to day (covid protocols), Tuukka Rask: day to day (upper body).

Devils: None listed.