Leonard and Los Angeles host Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (29-18, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (32-17, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic, meet when Los Angeles and Denver face off. Leonard ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Clippers are 18-9 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Paul George averaging 5.4.

The Nuggets are 15-11 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks second in the league with 27 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 8.5.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Nuggets 121-108 in their last meeting on Dec. 25. George led LA with 23 points, and Jokic paced Denver scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 51.5% and averaging 26 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 26.8 points while adding 11.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Jamal Murray is averaging six assists and 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, eight steals and three blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 47.4% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Rajon Rondo: out (adductor), Serge Ibaka: out (back), Marcus Morris: day to day (calf), Patrick Beverley: out (knee), Paul George: out (foot).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (quad).