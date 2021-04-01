Sports

DADGUM! Reaction to Roy Williams’ retirement from UNC

University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after 33 years — and social media users were quick to react the news Thursday.

Williams coached the Tar Heels for 18 seasons, winning three national championships during his time in Chapel Hill.

Williams coached in nine Final Fours during his time at UNC and Kansas and ends his career as a college head coach with a 903-264 record, which places him among three of the winning coaches of all time, behind Mike Krzyzewski (1,170 at Duke) and Jim Boeheim (1,083 at Syracuse).

Reaction was quick to pour in from the college basketball world after the news broke:

This story will be updated.

