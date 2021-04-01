Sports
Panik added to Blue Jays’ roster as Springer goes on IL
Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday’s opener at the New York Yankees.
The 30-year-old Panik, a seven-year major league veteran, had agreed to a minor league contract ahead of spring training and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. He gets a one-year contract paying $1.85 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. He also can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 325, 400, 475 and 500.
Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle that will delay his debut with the Blue Jays, who signed him as a free agent to a $150 million, six-year contract. The 2017 World Series MVP with Houston was scratched from a game on March 9 because of tightness in his abdominal muscles and did not play in any exhibitions after March 21. The 31-year-old hit .240 with one homer and two RBIs in 25 at-bats over 10 spring training games.
Right-handers Kirby Yates (recovering from right elbow surgery), Thomas Hatch (right elbow impingement) and Nate Pearson (right adductor strain), and left-hander Robbie Ray (bruised left elbow) also were placed on the 10-day injured list. All the IL moves were retroactive to Monday.
Toronto selected left-hander Tim Mayza to the major league roster, and he could make his first major league appearance since 2019.
Right-hander Joel Payamps was recalled from the alternate training site, and left-handers Travis Bergen and Anthony Kay were optioned to the alternate training site.
Infielder Breyvic Valera and catcher Reese McGuire were designated for assignment.
