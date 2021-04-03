Lewis throws 3 TDs, Delaware State tops Howard 37-28

Jared Lewis threw for three touchdowns, Jose Romo-Martinez added three field goals and Delaware State held off Howard 37-28 on Saturday.

The game brought a COVID-disrupted spring season to an end for Howard (0-2), having played only Delaware State. The teams previously met in Howard's season opener Feb. 27.

Delaware State (2-1, 2-1 Mideastern Athletic Conference) held a 17-14 lead at halftime and the Hornets pushed it to 27-14 with scores on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. Lewis found Trey Gross for a 9-yard TD and Romo-Martinez booted a 46-yarder.

Lewis passed for 173 yards and with no interceptions. Sy'Veon Wilkerson rushed for 112 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. Gross made five catches for 123 yards and three TDs.

Howard twice rallied, cutting the gap to 27-20 on an Ian Wheeler 9-yard run, then coming as close as 37-28 when Matthew McDonald pulled in a 35-yard pass from Justin Olibrice.

The Bison got the ball back at their 13 with three minutes left, but were unable to advance and Delaware State took over on downs to run out the final 1:43. Olibrice was 15-for-33 passing for 209 yards.