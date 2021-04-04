Athletics look to end 3-game skid

Houston Astros (3-0) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-3)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: TBD Athletics: Sean Manaea (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics went 26-14 in division play in 2020. Oakland hit 71 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.31.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Ramon Laureano: (hand).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness), Michael Brantley: (hand/wrist).