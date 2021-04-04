Zeuch expected to start for Toronto against New York

Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-1)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 87 total doubles last season.

The Blue Jays went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).