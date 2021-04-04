Washington takes on Toronto on 3-game skid

Washington Wizards (17-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its three-game skid with a victory against Toronto.

The Raptors are 12-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the NBA shooting 37.5% from downtown, led by Chris Boucher shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are 7-22 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 44 rebounds per game and is 4-22 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Wizards 137-115 in their last matchup on Feb. 10. Norman Powell led Toronto with 28 points, and Bradley Beal paced Washington scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Trent Jr. is second on the Raptors averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.8 points per game while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. OG Anunoby is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.8 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Deni Avdija is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 2-8, averaging 111.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 45.9% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 46 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Rodney Hood: day to day (hip), Jalen Harris: day to day (hip), Paul Watson: day to day (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: day to day (hip), Patrick McCaw: day to day (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (foot).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (shoulder), Bradley Beal: out (hip).