Southampton rallies to beat Burnley, ease relegation worries

Burnley's Chris Wood, centre left, duels for the ball with Southampton's Moussa Djenepo, centre, and Southampton's Jan Bednarek during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Burnley at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP) AP

Southampton eased its relegation concerns by coming from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 on Sunday for just a second win in the Premier League since the start of January.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback in a thrilling game at St. Mary's Stadium by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute, following strikes before halftime by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Burnley has pushed into a 2-0 lead thanks to a 12th-minute penalty by Chris Wood, who then set up Matej Vydra for the second in the 28th.

Both teams came into the game on 33 points, seven above the relegation zone, and Southampton climbed up to 13th place with a win that could secure its top-flight status for another season.