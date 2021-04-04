Fulham stays in EPL’s bottom 3 after 3-1 loss at Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Trezeguet celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday April 4, 2021.(Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP) AP

Trezeguet came off the bench to score two goals in three minutes as Aston Villa rallied late for a 3-1 win over Fulham to leave the beaten visitors in the Premier League’s relegation zone on Sunday.

Fulham looked on course to climb out of the bottom three at the expense of Newcastle when Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his scoring form from the international break, netted in the 61st minute after pouncing on an under-hit back pass by Tyrone Mings.

Mings made amends by crossing for Trezeguet to turn in the equalizer in the 78th and the winger doubled his tally by volleying in a cross from substitute Keinan Davis, who had dispossessed Tosin Adarabioyo.

Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround in the 87th as Villa managed to win without captain and star midfielder Jack Grealish, who felt discomfort in the team’s final training session before the game to prevent him returning from a shin injury.

With Newcastle drawing 2-2 with Tottenham earlier Sunday, Fulham would have jumped out of the bottom three with a win. Instead, the London club fell three points behind Newcastle and has played one game more.

Mitrovic scored five goals in three games for Serbia over the international break. It was his first league goal for Fulham since his double against Leeds in September.