Tradition unlike any other back to traditional spot in April

Azaleas frame 16th Green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

MASTERS TOURNAMENT

Site: Augusta, Georgia.

Course: Augusta National GC. Yardage: TBA. Par: TBA

Prize money: TBA ($11.5 million in 2020). Winner's share: TBA ($2.07 million in 2020).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Last week: Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open.

Notes: This Masters begins 144 days after the last one ended. It was held in November last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Dustin Johnson will try to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners at Augusta National. ... Tiger Woods is missing the Masters for the fourth time in the last eight years because of serious leg injuries suffered in a Feb. 23 car crash. ... Because of the pandemic, the field has only three amateurs, tying a Masters record. ... Rory McIlroy needs to win the Masters to compete the career Grand Slam. This is the seventh time he has come to the Masters with the Grand Slam in reach. ... Jordan Spieth has a victory, two runner-up finishes and third place in his seven appearances. ... The club is allowing limited spectators, a number believed to be around 8,000. It will be the first major to allow spectators since the pandemic began. ... Brooks Koepka is in the field. He had surgery on his right kneecap on March 16. ... The Par 3 Contest has been canceled for the second straight year. ... Russell Henley at No. 59 is the highest-ranked player in the world who did not qualify. That makes this the strongest field at Augusta in 10 years.

Next week: RBC Heritage (PGA Tour) and Austrian Golf Open (European Tour).

Online: https://www.masters.com/index.html

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open.

Next week: RBC Heritage.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Patty Tavatanakit won the ANA Inspiration.

Next week: Lotte Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Billy Horschel won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Next week: Austrian Golf Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Kevin Sutherland won the Cologuard Classic.

Next week: Chubb Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Kevin Sutherland.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Stephan Jaeger won the Emerald Coast Classic.

Next week: MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html