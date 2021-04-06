LA Lakers sign veteran Ben McLemore for rest of season

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore (16) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) AP

The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Ben McLemore for the rest of the season Tuesday.

The defending NBA champions put the eight-year veteran in their final open roster spot, hoping to improve their poor 3-point shooting performances as they prepare for their push toward the postseason.

Los Angeles also picked up center Andre Drummond last week.

McLemore was released last weekend by the Houston Rockets after 103 games with the club over two seasons. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in a reserve role this year.

McLemore will be relied upon to provide 3-point shooting accuracy on the Lakers' wing. McLemore is a career 36.3% 3-point shooter, but he hit 40.2% from distance combined during the 2018-19 season with Sacramento and the 2019-20 season with Houston.

The Lakers began Tuesday's road game in Tampa against the Toronto Raptors ranked 24th in the 30-team NBA in 3-point percentage, hitting just 35.1%. Only three teams are making fewer 3-pointers per game than the Lakers' 10.7.

McLemore was the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Kings. He has averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his eight NBA seasons.