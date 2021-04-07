Sports

Braves look to break 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Atlanta Braves (0-4) vs. Washington Nationals (1-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Nationals went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.09.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 4.33 last season while striking out 8.4 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

  Comments  

Sports

LaVine, Chicago set for matchup with Toronto

April 07, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Kings take on the Pistons on 4-game skid

April 07, 2021 12:22 AM

Celebrities

Indiana plays Minnesota on home slide

April 07, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

New Orleans visits Brooklyn following Irving’s 40-point game

April 07, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Jokic leads Denver into matchup against San Antonio

April 07, 2021 12:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service