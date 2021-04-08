Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) catches his mask after making a save as Montreal Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (92) and Jets' Neal Pionk (4) battle for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip.

Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. They improved to 24-13-3, with only two regulation losses in their last nine games.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury. Wheeler was elbowed in the head in Winnipeg’s 4-3 win over Ottawa on Monday. He won’t join the Jets on the trip.

“It’s always tough playing without your top players and obviously Wheels is a huge part of this team and we miss him,” Jets forward Trevor Lewis said. “But I thought we came out (strong) early and played well.”

Phillip Danault and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens, and Jake Allen made 23 saves.

“Tonight I thought we were moving in the first period,” Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said. “But we had three decisions -- or three plays -- that we didn’t react well.”

Canadiens starting goalie Carey Price is not expected to be available until next week because of a lower-body injury.

The teams will complete the two-game set in Montreal on Saturday night.