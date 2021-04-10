Adams, The Citadel get loose on the ground beating Furman

Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and The Citadel used its ground attack to beat Furman 26-7 on Saturday in the 100th all-time meeting between the two teams.

The Citadel has won five of its last seven against the Paladins. The Bulldogs (2-9, 2-5 Southern Conference) won in controlling fashion despite not completing a single pass.

Adams failed to connect on two passing attempts and backup Cooper Wallace misfired on his lone attempt of the day. But Adams made up for it with touchdown runs of 25 and 43 yards to help establish control.

Kyler Estes blocked Timmy Bleekrode's punt attempt and recovered the ball in the end zone with 47 seconds left before the end of the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Colby Kintner kicked it high and short prompting a big bounce The Citadel's Ryland Ayers fielded on the run. The play set up Adams' first scoring run two plays later for a 13-0 advantage.

Hamp Sisson's 28-yard scoring pass to Ryan Miller with 10:57 left before halftime reduced Furman's (3-4, 3-4) to 13-7. After a scoreless third, Adams's 47-yard scoring jaunt pushed the lead back to 13 with 5:16 remaining.

Jay Smith's 31-yard pick-6 of Sisson with 1:42 to play sealed it.

Sisson completed 6-for-22 pass attempts for 124 yards and was intercepted twice.