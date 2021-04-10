Ski Report

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 3:37p spring snow machine groomed 12 - 20 base 26 of 62 trails 42% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:32a spring snow 51 - 51 base 117 of 147 trails 81% open, 1195 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 6:14a spring snow 42 - 47 base 75 of 76 trails 99% open, 673 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 18: Last day.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:45a packed powder machine groomed 45 - 45 base 86 of 150 trails 57% open, 1129 acres, 12 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Breckenridge — Wed 4:43a machine groomed 53 - 53 base 175 of 187 trails 94% open, 2703 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 31: Last day.

Cooper — Wed 5:24a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 35 base 55 of 59 trails, 93% open 464 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Copper Mountain — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 39 - 39 base 140 of 158 trails 89% open, 21 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Echo Mountain — Wed 11:42a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 11: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Wed 7:23a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 15 of 41 trails 37% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 12p-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Irwin — Wed 8:59a spring snow 67 - 67 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Keystone — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 49 - 49 base 92 of 129 trails 71% open, 1755 acres, 15 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Loveland — Wed 4:50a powder machine groomed 55 - 55 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1631 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:44a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 48 base 62 of 64 trails, 97% open 776 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Purgatory — Wed 9:03a spring snow machine groomed 42 - 51 base 50 of 105 trails 48% open, 1099 acres, 2 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:45a spring snow 59 - 59 base 69 of 69 trails 100% open, 1 of 1 lift Open Thu-Sun.

Snowmass — Wed 6:13a spring snow 49 - 67 base 88 of 93 trails, 95% open 2762 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 25: Last day.

Steamboat — Wed 7:12a spring snow machine groomed 64 - 64 base 164 of 169 trails 97% open, 2887 acres, 12 of 18 lifts, sm Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Vail — Wed 5:48a packed powder machine groomed 44 - 44 base 133 of 195 trails, 68% open 2632 acres, 15 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 7:19a spring snow machine groomed 71 - 71 base 138 of 168 trails 83% open, 2397 acres, 19 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Big Sky — Wed 5:35a packed powder machine groomed 52 - 77 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 28 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Montana Snowbowl — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 34 - 74 base 25 of 40 trails 63% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed 6:10a spring snow machine groomed 43 - 55 base 67 of 70 trails 96% open, 1564 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Whitefish — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 94 base 88 of 113 trails 76% open, 2300 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Alta — Wed 6:15a packed powder machine groomed 99 - 99 base 95 of 116 trails, 82% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 41 - 41 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:19a packed powder machine groomed 78 - 78 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Deer Valley — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 48 - 48 base 91 of 103 trails 88% open, 2005 acres, 19 of 21 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Park City — Wed 5:48a spring snow machine groomed 45 - 53 base 222 of 341 trails 65% open, 5022 acres, 31 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Powder Mountain — Wed 5:49a machine groomed 35 - 45 base 70 of 154 trails 45% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 75 - 75 base 74 of 106 trails 70% open, 18 miles, 2075 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowbird — Wed 5:46a machine groomed 84 - 84 base 136 of 169 trails 80% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 7:18a variable machine groomed 64 - 64 base 72 of 82 trails, 88% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Grand Targhee — Wed 7:35a spring snow machine groomed 97 - 97 base 95 of 95 trails 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Jackson Hole — Wed 7:05a spring snow machine groomed 23 - 85 base 112 of 133 trails 84% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snowy Range — Wed 4:34a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 94 - 101 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:37a spring snow machine groomed 97 - 97 base 5 of 5 trails 9 miles Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 52 - 52 base 36 of 55 trails 65% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Alpine Meadows — Wed 6:23a machine groomed 55 - 102 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bear Mountain — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 10 - 12 base 17 of 30 trails 57% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Bear Valley — Wed 8:57a machine groomed 67 - 67 base 56 of 75 trails 75% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Boreal — Wed 8:29a machine groomed 72 - 72 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 18: Last day.

China Peak — Wed 6:12a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 14 of 54 trails 26% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 11: Last Day.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 5:55a packed powder machine groomed 31 - 42 base 59 of 67 trails 88% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:13a variable machine groomed 28 - 30 base 88% open 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:21a spring snow machine groomed 35 - 61 base 84 of 97 trails, 90% open 7 miles, 4303 acres, 18 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Wed 11:18a spring snow machine groomed 28 - 53 base 41 of 67 trails 61% open, 1000 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

June — Wed 10:04a spring snow machine groomed 72 - 72 base 34 of 43 trails, 79% open 6 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Kirkwood — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 55 - 70 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 11 of 15 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Mammoth — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 50 - 80 base 153 of 154 trails 99% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:01a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 24 base 10 of 59 trails 17% open, 2 of 14 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Mt Shasta — Wed 8:46a spring snow machine groomed 42 - 42 base 15 of 32 trails 47% open, 215 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.

Northstar — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 18 - 56 base 99 of 100 trails 99% open, 2944 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 35 - 81 base 42 of 46 trails 91% open, 2000 acres, 7 of 14 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Summit — Wed 12:17p spring snow machine groomed 12 - 12 base 15 of 32 trails 45% open, 10 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Snow Valley — Wed 1:13p machine groomed 12 - 36 base 9 of 30 trails 30% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 18: Last day.

Soda Springs — Wed 8:31a machine groomed 72 - 72 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Squaw Valley — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 26 - 85 base 126 of 158 trails 80% open, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:58a spring snow machine groomed 46 - 91 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 54 - 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; April 11: Last day.

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 5 - 30 base 1717 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Diamond Peak — Wed 3:06p machine groomed 30 - 50 base 23 of 31 trails 74% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Lee Canyon — Wed 6:55a machine groomed 15 - 15 base 2 of 30 trails, 7% open 1 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 18: Last day.

Mt Rose — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 25 - 55 base 50 of 65 trails, 77% open 1200 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bogus Basin — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 48 - 53 base 72 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 7 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last day.

Brundage — Wed 5:15a machine groomed 49 - 89 base 67 of 67 trails, 25 miles 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lookout Pass — Wed 1:08p 4 new spring snow machine groomed 70 - 100 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Schweitzer — Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 41 - 87 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Silver Mountain — Wed 6:36a 4 new machine groomed 84 - 92 base 59 of 80 trails 4 of 7 lifts, 74% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Sun Valley — Wed 6:03a spring snow machine groomed 39 - 69 base 62 of 128 trails 6 of 17 lifts, 48% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Hoodoo — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 89 - 89 base 36 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 90% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last Day.

Mt Ashland — Wed 12:02p machine groomed 42 - 62 base 36 of 44 trails 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun:Apr 18: Last day.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 93 - 112 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, 65% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:32a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 146 - 204 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 70% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 65 - 88 base 65 of 65 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 12p-8p; Open Sat/Sun;.

Timberline — Wed 7:08a 1 new machine groomed 183 - 183 base 5 of 9 lifts 56% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 3 of 6 lifts, 50% open Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

49 Degrees North — Wed 5:08a machine groomed 50 - 105 base 82 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 11: Last Day.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 12:13p 2 new variable machine groomed 135 - 135 base 83 of 85 trails, 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 45 - 54 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 25: Last Day.

Mt Baker — Wed 5:12a 11 new powder machine groomed 207 - 217 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Mt Spokane — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 55 - 104 base 55 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Sat: 9a-4p Sun: 9a-1p; Apr 11: Last day.

Stevens Pass — Wed 7:21a 11 new machine groomed 150 - 150 base 41 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 6:23a powder machine groomed 114 - 114 base 27 of 83 trails 4 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p;; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 18: Last day Open Sat/Sun after Apr 11.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 7:32a 8 new machine groomed 135 - 252 base 17 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 71% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 18: Last day.

White Pass — Wed 7:41a 3 new machine groomed 79 - 146 base 40 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Cypress Mountain — Wed 6:33a powder machine groomed 108 - 209 base 13 of 53 trails 25% open, 1 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 9 of 14 trails 64% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 11: Last day.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:49a 5 new variable machine groomed 31 - 90 base 74 of 142 trails 52% open, 5 of 10 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 8:53a 11 new machine groomed 150 - 195 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 61 - 72 base 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Kicking Horse — Wed 3:28a powder machine groomed 85 - 178 base 128 of 129 trails 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Kimberley — Wed 4:09a machine groomed 38 - 43 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.

Mount Seymour — Wed 8:47a 13 new machine groomed 159 - 224 base 31 of 40 trails 78% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p; Apr 11: Last day.

Powder King — Wed 4:45a 10 new machine groomed 73 - 163 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.

Bromont — Closed for Snow Sports

Le Massif — Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 21 - 21 base 30 of 53 trails, 57% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p; Apr 11: Last day.

Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 6 - 12 base 17 of 71 trails 24% open, 17 miles, 150 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 11:50a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 7 of 40 trails 18% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Tremblant — Wed 7:36a spring snow machine groomed 24 - 24 base 33 of 102 trails, 32% open 304 acres, 7 of 14 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Apr 11: Last day.

Val D Irene — Closed for Snow Sports

versant Avila — Closed for Snow Sports

Banff Norquay — Wed 8:22a 3 new wet snow machine groomed 53 - 53 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Castle Mountain — Wed 5:48a 2 new powder machine groomed 31 - 85 base 90 of 95 trails 95% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p Apr 11: Last Day.

Lake Louise — Wed 6:01a 2- 2 new spring snow machine groomed 60 - 75 base 152 of 160 trails 95% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:50a packed powder machine groomed 62 - 62 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 9:40a 4 new machine groomed 51 - 51 base 72 of 79 trails 91% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 25: Last day.

Sunshine Village — Wed 6:16a 7 new powder machine groomed 89 - 352 base 127 of 145 trails, 88% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Alyeska Resort — Wed 4:46a machine groomed 50 - 131 base 12 of 76 trails 16% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest — Wed 6:52a 5 new machine groomed 85 - 170 base 34 of 36 trails 94% open, 4 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun; Apr 18: Last Day.