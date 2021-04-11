Yankees take 3-game slide into matchup with Rays

New York Yankees (3-5) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-4)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-0, .00 ERA) Rays: Brent Honeywell Jr. (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 94 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (groin), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).