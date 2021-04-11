Washington takes 4-game skid into matchup with Los Angeles

Washington Nationals (1-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-2)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 6.00 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 4.26 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers went 21-9 on their home field in 2020. Los Angeles hit 118 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last year.

The Nationals went 11-16 on the road in 2020. Washington hit 66 total home runs and averaged 8.6 hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).