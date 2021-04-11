Kanter leads Portland against Miami following 24-30 game

Miami Heat (27-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (31-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Heat -1.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Miami Heat after Enes Kanter's 24-point, 30-rebound performance in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win against the Pistons.

The Trail Blazers have gone 16-10 in home games. Portland is fourth in the Western Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kanter averaging 4.4.

The Heat are 12-12 on the road. Miami is 14-6 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.4 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 125-122 in the last meeting on March 25. CJ McCollum led Portland with 35 points, and Bam Adebayo led Miami with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers with 7.7 assists and scores 29 points per game. Kanter is shooting 65.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.2% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (injury management), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (foot), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).