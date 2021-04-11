Nets’ Irving out Monday at Minnesota for personal reasons

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond and guard Dennis Schroeder (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in New York (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin). AP

Kyrie Irving will miss Brooklyn's game in Minnesota on Monday night, leaving the Nets without two of their three All-Stars.

The Nets said Sunday that Irving was out for personal reasons/family matter. The point guard has missed eight games this season for personal reasons, including a three-game road trip last month.

Irving was ejected from the Nets' 126-101 home loss to the Lakers on Saturday after verbally taunting Dennis Schroder.

The Nets are already without James Harden because of a right hamstring injury. LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.