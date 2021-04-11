WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

Marc-Andre Fleury tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins, making 14 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Fleury also moved into a tie for 15th with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts. He snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season.