Tampa Bay visits Nashville following shutout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-11-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (23-19-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits Nashville after the Lightning shut out Nashville 3-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory in the net for Tampa Bay after recording 36 saves.

The Predators are 23-19-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Lightning are 28-11-2 against division opponents. Tampa Bay ranks third in the Nhl with 30.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Lightning plays the Predators for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 24 total points for the Predators, four goals and 20 assists. Luke Kunin has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 17 goals and has 34 points. Ross Colton has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Ryan Ellis: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mathieu Olivier: out (lower body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (lower body).

Lightning: David Savard: day to day (undisclosed), Steven Stamkos: day to day (undisclosed).