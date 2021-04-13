Oklahoma City visits Utah following Mitchell’s 42-point showing

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-33, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (40-14, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -16.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points in the Jazz's 125-121 loss to the Wizards.

The Jazz are 18-8 in conference games. Utah has a 26-14 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Thunder are 3-7 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City has a 5-24 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Thunder 110-109 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 23 points, and Luguentz Dort paced Oklahoma City scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Jazz. Joe Ingles is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Ty Jerome ranks second on the Thunder averaging 3.7 assists while scoring 9.8 points per game. Moses Brown is averaging 10.9 rebounds and 11.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 49.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 43.6% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 101.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (rest), Jordan Clarkson: out (ankle).

Thunder: Josh Hall: day to day (concussion-like symptoms), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (arm), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Isaiah Roby: day to day (concussion), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (foot).