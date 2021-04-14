Indiana takes road win streak into matchup with Houston

Indiana Pacers (25-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pacers -5.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Houston trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Rockets are 7-19 on their home court. Houston is 6-18 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers.

The Pacers are 16-12 on the road. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 53.3 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 114-107 on Jan. 6. Malcolm Brogdon scored 35 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 7.9 rebounds and 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 19.8 points and is adding 11.5 rebounds. Caris LeVert is averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 113.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 48.9% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle).