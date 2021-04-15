WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Thursday's results

Edmonton 4 Lethbridge 0

At Regina

Saskatoon 4 Regina 1

Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert

At Kamloops, B.C.

Victoria vs. Vancouver

Kamloops vs. Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Wednesday's results

Kamloops 5 Prince George 0

Spokane 4 Portland 3 (OT)

At Regina

Brandon 5 Winnipeg 3

Saskatoon 3 Swift Current 0

Friday's games

Swift Current vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Everett Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 17

Moose Jaw vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 18

Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.