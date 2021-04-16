Vancouver faces Toronto, looks to halt 3-game slide

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-12-4, first in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver comes into the matchup with Toronto after losing three games in a row.

The Canucks have gone 16-18-3 against division opponents. Vancouver is last in the NHL shooting 30.1 shots per game.

The Maple Leafs are 28-12-4 against opponents in the North Division. Toronto ranks second in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Rasmus Sandin with 1.0.

Vancouver beat Toronto 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 16 goals and has 33 points. Bo Horvat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Mitchell Marner has 54 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, two penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body), Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), William Nylander: day to day (health protocols), Auston Matthews: day to day (undisclosed).