Sports

Kershaw, Dodgers to face Darvish, Padres

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-2) vs. San Diego Padres (9-5)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (1-0, 3.06 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +112, Dodgers -129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego batted .257 as a team last year and hit 95 total home runs.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

  Comments  

Sports

Anaheim faces Vegas, aims to stop home skid

April 17, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with San Jose

April 17, 2021 12:10 AM

Business

Friday Sports in Brief

April 16, 2021 11:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service