Phoenix faces San Antonio, aims for 5th straight victory

San Antonio Spurs (26-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-15, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Suns are 24-9 against conference opponents. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA shooting 37.9% from downtown, led by Mikal Bridges shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Spurs are 14-20 in Western Conference play. San Antonio averages 43.9 rebounds per game and is 11-4 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Jae Crowder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DeMar DeRozan has shot 49.5% and is averaging 21.2 points for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 61.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 121.9 points, 43 rebounds, 28.8 assists, nine steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 47.0% shooting.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 115.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: day to day (knee).

Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: day to day (shoulder), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).