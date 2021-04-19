Jokic’s 47 leads Nuggets over Grizzlies 139-137 in 2 OTs

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow, front, drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Nikola Jokic scored 47 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the second overtime, and the Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 on Monday night.

Jokic added 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 and Michael Porter Jr. 21 for the shorthanded Nuggets. Denver played without its top two point guards -- Jamal Murray, who has a torn ACL in his left knee and Monte Morris.

Morris recently missed 11 games with a left quad injury but returned April 4 and played eight games. He hurt his left hamstring in Friday night’s win at Houston and will likely miss multiple games, coach Michael Malone said before the game against the Grizzlies.

Memphis was without Dillon Brooks due to left thigh soreness and Jonas Valanciunas, who suffered a concussion Saturday night.

Ja Morant had 36 points and 12 assists, De’Anthony Melton had 25 points off the bench and Grayson Allen added 24 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies lost for just the second time in their last eight road games

Morant gave the Grizzlies the lead in the second overtime with a 3-pointer and Kyle Anderson hit two free throws to make it 132-129. Porter tied it with a 3-pointer and then Jokic’s shot from the top of the circle gave Denver a 137-134 lead with 42 seconds left.

Allen missed at the other end and P.J. Dozier iced it with two free throws.

The Grizzlies led by 12 with 3:52 left but Denver rallied to tie it on two free throws by Jokic with 20 seconds left. Allen missed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send it to overtime.

Morant scored all nine points for Memphis in the first overtime but Barton’s 3-pointer late sent the game to a second overtime.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 14 rebounds. ... Brandon Clarke had missed two games with right hip soreness and Melton was out eight games with left leg soreness. Justise Winslow missed 12 games with soreness in his right thigh.

Nuggets: Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was in attendance. ... The Nuggets had 15 turnovers in the first half and finished with a season high 23.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Nuggets: At the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.