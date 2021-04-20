New York in action against Chicago after Stroman’s strong showing

New York Mets (7-4, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-9, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (2-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +119, Mets -137; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Marcus Stroman. Stroman threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with five strikeouts against Colorado.

The Cubs are 4-5 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .192 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Willson Contreras leads the team with an average of .273.

The Mets are 3-3 on the road. New York has hit six home runs this season, last in the National League. Dominic Smith leads the team with two while slugging .429.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 13 hits and has 10 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with four extra base hits and is slugging .450.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mets: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).