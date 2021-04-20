Rask, Bruins blank Sabres 2-0 for 5th consecutive victory

Buffalo Sabres forward Arttu Ruotsalainen (25) and Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle (13) battle for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

Tuukka Rask recorded his first shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Rask made 32 saves including a highlight-reel save on Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens in the first period that helped give the Bruins their seventh win in nine games.

Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton scored for Boston, which held on to fourth place in the Eastern Division.

Marchand opened the scoring at 8:06 of the first period with his 24th goal of the season.

Clifton's first goal of the season made it 2-0 Boston at 3:03 of the second period.

Dustin Tokarski made 35 saves for Buffalo. In his eight starts with the Sabres this season, he has made 30-or-more in six games.

CHAUVIN VERDICT REACTION

Although no mention of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty in the murder of George Floyd was made before the game at KeyBank Center, Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula did share their sentiments via the Sabres and Buffalo Bills Twitter accounts saying, “Today’s verdict brings accountability to the senseless murder of George Floyd, but the fight to end racism and hate in our community continues. There is so much more work to be done.”

ROSTER MOVES

Sabres forward Drake Caggiula made his Sabres debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on April 9. Caggiula had to go through quarantine before being allowed to play.

Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned to action after he missed the previous five games with an upper-body injury.

ROUSEK SIGNED

The Sabres signed 2019 sixth-round pick Lukas Rousek to a two-year, entry-level contract. The 22-year-old Czech forward posted 14 goals and 38 points in 49 games with Sparta Praha this season, with two goals and five assists in 11 playoff games.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bruins and Sabres face off again on Thursday