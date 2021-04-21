Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (14-25-6, seventh in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-14-3, third in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -268, Devils +212; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against New Jersey. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 52 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 34 assists.

The Penguins are 29-14-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is fourth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Crosby with 0.8.

The Devils are 14-25-6 in division matchups. New Jersey has surrendered 38 power-play goals, killing 69.8% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby has 52 total points for the Penguins, 18 goals and 34 assists. Jake Guentzel has eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jesper Bratt has 25 total points while scoring five goals and totaling 20 assists for the Devils. Yegor Sharangovich has six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

Devils: 1-9-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 4.2 goals per game with an .831 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Frederick Gaudreau: out (lower body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper body), Ty Smith: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: day to day (lower body), Pavel Zacha: day to day (undisclosed).