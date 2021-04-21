Anderson scores 2, Canadiens hold on to beat Oilers 4-3

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) is checked by Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series.

Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9). Jake Allen made 22 saves as the Canadiens picked up just their third win in nine games. Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each had two assists.

Montreal moved eight points clear of the Calgary Flames for the North Division’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi added goals for Edmonton (27-16-2). Mike Smith made 27 saves.

The Oilers, who beat Montreal 4-1 on Monday and had won eight straight at home, missed a chance to pass the Winnipeg Jets for second in the standings.

The Canadiens were minus No. 1 goalie Carey Price (concussion) after he got bumped by Edmonton’s Alex Chiasson in Monday’s first period. The former Hart and Vezina trophy winner, who will be out at least a week, had just returned to Montreal’s lineup Saturday following a six-game absence with a lower-body injury.

McDavid tied the game 1-1 with his 25th goal of the season, taking a pass from Caleb Jones off a Montreal turnover before moving in alone and beating Allen high at 3:09 of the second period.

But Anderson responded just 11 seconds later when he bullied his way past Adam Larsson and snapped his 16th goal of the season, beating Smith on the short side.

The Oilers’ power play went to work later in the period, but continued to struggle against the Canadiens, who had killed 22 of 24 penalties against Edmonton coming into Wednesday.

The Canadiens’ struggling power play finally connected at 8:10 of the third when Toffoli jumped on a Josh Archibald turnover that went off Smith. He scored his 22nd, snapping a 3-for-35 run with the man advantage.

Anderson then put things out of reach with 4:47 remaining when he backhanded his 17th goal of the season on a sequence that stood after a coach’s challenge for goalie interference on Smith.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his 13th on a power play with 2:12 left and Smith on the bench for an extra attacker. Puljujarvi scored another late, but Montreal held on.

NOTES: Edmonton and Montreal will meet May 10 and 12 at the Bell Centre to wrap up their regular-season series. ... Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings prior to the NHL trade deadline and having served the mandatory seven-day quarantine, defenseman Jon Merrill made his debut for Montreal. ... Oilers blue-liner Dmitry Kulikov worked out with his new team for the first time Wednesday morning since coming over in a deal with the New Jersey Devils. It’s expected he’ll be available against Winnipeg next week.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Calgary on Friday, Saturday and Monday nights.

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.